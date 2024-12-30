AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.88%)
AIRLINK 219.23 Increased By ▲ 3.49 (1.62%)
BOP 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.91%)
CNERGY 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.91%)
DCL 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.3%)
DFML 42.30 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.07%)
DGKC 104.00 Increased By ▲ 5.02 (5.07%)
FCCL 37.06 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.98%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.76%)
HUBC 128.89 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (2.02%)
HUMNL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.19%)
KEL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.1%)
KOSM 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
MLCF 45.87 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (4.01%)
NBP 65.66 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (10%)
OGDC 224.40 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (1.49%)
PAEL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (5.35%)
PIBTL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.72%)
PPL 196.25 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (2.46%)
PRL 39.79 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.22%)
PTC 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.22%)
SEARL 105.30 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.93%)
TELE 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (7.3%)
TOMCL 35.61 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.86%)
TPLP 13.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.77%)
TRG 71.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.73%)
UNITY 33.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (6.43%)
BR100 12,165 Increased By 177.9 (1.48%)
BR30 38,039 Increased By 860.5 (2.31%)
KSE100 113,306 Increased By 1954.3 (1.76%)
KSE30 35,597 Increased By 558.3 (1.59%)
Australian shares fall as banks and miners drag

Reuters Published 30 Dec, 2024 10:38am

Australian shares fell on Monday after three straight sessions of gains, as index heavyweight banks retreated and mining stocks declined on weak underlying commodity prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5% to 8,222.2 points by 2334 GMT in thin year-end trading.

The benchmark has risen 8.4% so far this year, heading for a second straight session annual gain, even though investors were worried about an uneven economic recovery in Australia’s top trading partner China.

Financials fell 0.6% on Monday after three straight sessions of gains, with the “Big Four” banks down between 0.1% and 0.5%.

Investors expect the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to start the interest rate-cutting cycle in its first policy meeting of 2025.

JP Morgan analysts expect a quarter-point rate cut in February following the RBA’s dovish tilt and December meeting minutes.

Australian miners inched 0.1% lower after a decline in China’s steelmaking output sent iron ore prices to a more than five-week low on Friday.

Mining giants BHP dropped 0.1%, Fortescue slipped 0.3%, while Rio Tinto rose 0.3%.

Australian shares fall as miners offset real estate and healthcare gains

Bucking the trend, energy stocks climbed 0.7% and were on course for a fifth straight session of gains, after oil prices closed higher on Friday buoyed by a large drawdown in US crude oil inventories. Woodside rose 1% and Santos gained 0.8%.

Gold stocks retreated 0.2% on weaker bullion prices.

Northern Star Resources fell 0.5%, while Evolution Mining added 0.2%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 13,172.3 points after a four-session winning streak.

Australian shares

