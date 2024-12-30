Australian shares fall as banks and miners drag

Australian shares fell on Monday after three straight sessions of gains, as index heavyweight banks retreated and mining stocks declined on weak underlying commodity prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5% to 8,222.2 points by 2334 GMT in thin year-end trading.

The benchmark has risen 8.4% so far this year, heading for a second straight session annual gain, even though investors were worried about an uneven economic recovery in Australia’s top trading partner China.

Financials fell 0.6% on Monday after three straight sessions of gains, with the “Big Four” banks down between 0.1% and 0.5%.

Investors expect the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to start the interest rate-cutting cycle in its first policy meeting of 2025.

JP Morgan analysts expect a quarter-point rate cut in February following the RBA’s dovish tilt and December meeting minutes.

Australian miners inched 0.1% lower after a decline in China’s steelmaking output sent iron ore prices to a more than five-week low on Friday.

Mining giants BHP dropped 0.1%, Fortescue slipped 0.3%, while Rio Tinto rose 0.3%.

Bucking the trend, energy stocks climbed 0.7% and were on course for a fifth straight session of gains, after oil prices closed higher on Friday buoyed by a large drawdown in US crude oil inventories. Woodside rose 1% and Santos gained 0.8%.

Gold stocks retreated 0.2% on weaker bullion prices.

Northern Star Resources fell 0.5%, while Evolution Mining added 0.2%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 13,172.3 points after a four-session winning streak.