AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.88%)
AIRLINK 219.23 Increased By ▲ 3.49 (1.62%)
BOP 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.91%)
CNERGY 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.91%)
DCL 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.3%)
DFML 42.30 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.07%)
DGKC 104.00 Increased By ▲ 5.02 (5.07%)
FCCL 37.06 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.98%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.76%)
HUBC 128.89 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (2.02%)
HUMNL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.19%)
KEL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.1%)
KOSM 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
MLCF 45.87 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (4.01%)
NBP 65.66 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (10%)
OGDC 224.40 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (1.49%)
PAEL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (5.35%)
PIBTL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.72%)
PPL 196.25 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (2.46%)
PRL 39.79 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.22%)
PTC 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.22%)
SEARL 105.30 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.93%)
TELE 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (7.3%)
TOMCL 35.61 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.86%)
TPLP 13.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.77%)
TRG 71.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.73%)
UNITY 33.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (6.43%)
BR100 12,165 Increased By 177.9 (1.48%)
BR30 38,039 Increased By 860.5 (2.31%)
KSE100 113,306 Increased By 1954.3 (1.76%)
KSE30 35,597 Increased By 558.3 (1.59%)
Dec 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks mixed as energy gains and consumer stocks fall; HK shares down

Reuters Published 30 Dec, 2024 10:33am

SHANGHAI: China stocks were mixed on Monday as energy shares rose and consumer-related stocks dropped. Hong Kong shares were down.

China stocks end mixed as factory slump persists

For 2024, onshore shares are set to log gains for the first time after three years of losses as multiple policy stimulus measures since September lifted market sentiment.

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index edged up 0.3% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng was down 0.6%.

  • Energy shares traded onshore were up 1%, while consumer staples stocks were down 0.7%.

  • Small-cap stocks traded on Beijing Stock Exchange slumped 3.2%, also dragging China stocks.

  • The market is expected to remain active in the first half of January but external disturbances are likely to increase in the latter half, leading to a cooling of market sentiment, said a strategist at Citic Securities.

  • “Policy expectations are anticipated to heat up again after the Lunar New Year,” he said.

  • Trading volumes have declined since October, following a surge in market sentiment due to a slew of stimulus measures.

  • China’s finance ministry said in a statement on Monday that the proportion of new energy vehicles procured each year as government vehicles should not be less than 30% in total and 100% in urban areas to “to support and promote” their use.

  • The CSI Auto Index was down 0.6%. Chinese electric vehicle giants traded in Hong Kong also dropped, with Xpeng down 4.5%.

  • China’s central bank governor said on Sunday, quoted by state media, that the weighted average of reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for banks stands at around 6.6% after the RRR cut, and this level still leaves “some room” when compared to the central banks of major global economies.

China stocks

Comments

200 characters

China stocks mixed as energy gains and consumer stocks fall; HK shares down

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 surges over 1,900 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Timelines of bidding process sought from PD

Russia calls for ‘restraint’ from Pakistan, Taliban

PM announcing Uraan Pakistan tomorrow

Aurangzeb for bringing elite class into tax net

TRG Pakistan warns stakeholders against ‘fake documents’ circulating on social media

PCA unearths Rs2.4bn tax fraud ‘committed’ by cement maker

RTO Rawalpindi takes actions against tax evasion

PBA, APNS condole death of Arshad Zuberi

Read more stories