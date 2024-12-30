AGL 38.25 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (4.57%)
Huawei cuts prices of a variety of high-end devices

Reuters Published 30 Dec, 2024 08:05am

BEIJING: Huawei cut the prices of a variety of high-end devices, including mobile phones, by up to 3,000 yuan ($411) over the weekend on one of China’s leading e-commerce platforms, it said in a post on its official Weibo social media account on Sunday.

Huawei continues rebound with strongest earnings growth since 2019

In a JD.com “Super Brand Day” promotion running from Saturday evening through to midnight on Sunday, Huawei offered discounts on its smartphones, headphones, watches and tablets, the post showed.

