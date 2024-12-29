Komal to lead Pakistan in ICC U-19 Women’s T-20 World Cup

LAHORE: The Women’s National Selection Committee has named 15-member Pakistan squad for the upcoming ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025. The 16-team tournament is set to be played in Malaysia from January 18 to February 2, 2025.

Wicketkeeper-batter Komal Khan will lead the side, while Zoofishan Ayyaz will be vice-captain of the team.

Pakistan team, which recently featured in six-team ACC U-19 Women’s Asia Cup in Malaysia will undergo a training camp at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi from 31st December to 9th January. The team will depart for Malaysia from Karachi via Dubai on 10 January.

According to tournament’s format, there are four groups, with each group consisting of four teams each. Pakistan are placed in Group-B alongside England, Ireland and USA. Pakistan will play their opening match on 18th January against USA. This will be followed by the encounter against England on 20th January, while Pakistan’s last group match will be against Ireland on 22nd January. All three matches of Pakistan will be staged at the JCA Oval, Johor in Malaysia.

Following the conclusion of the Group Stage fixtures, three teams from each group will qualify for the Super Six. The bottom-ranked sides from Groups A and D, and B and C will contest in last place play-off on 24th January.

The 12 teams, which will qualify for the Super Six stage will be divided into two groups. Group one will include the top three teams each from Group A and Group D while Group two will have top three teams each from Group B and Group C.

In the Super Six stage every team will carry forward their wins, points and Net Run-rate (NRR) which is secured against their fellow Super Six qualifying teams. Each team will play two games in the Super Six stage.

