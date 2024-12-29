TDAP holds Swat Trade Show

PESHAWAR: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has organised Swat Trade Show 2024, from December -28- 29, 2024, at Nakreezay Event Complex, Mingora, Swat. It inaugurated by Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive of TDAP and Sheryar Taj, Secretary TDAP along with Muhammad Naseer, Senior Director General and Noman Basheer, Director General Peshawar also attended the inaugural session.

Noor Mohammad, President Swat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Prof Dr Hassan Sher, Vice Chancellor Swat University, Salahuddin Khan, President Apples Growers Association and Wajid Ali Khan, Former Minister for Forest Department, Government of KP also attended the opening ceremony.

Emphasizing on the importance of trade shows at the opening ceremony, Motiwala said that such shows will empower the business community and will enhance trade and development across diverse sectors and regions of Pakistan. He also discussed about the rich heritage, culture and craftsmanship-of Swat and its potential in economic growth of the country.

The event took place after 8 years of gap, aims to promote trade, commerce & investment opportunities in Swat and the surrounding regions and is a shining example of TDAP’s dedication to empowering local businesses and promoting economic growth in the region. The event will bring together businesses, entrepreneurs and investors to showcase their products and services in an international mode on more than 80 stall.

