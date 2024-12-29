AGL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.74%)
AIRLINK 215.74 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (0.86%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CNERGY 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.66%)
DCL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.82%)
DFML 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.77%)
DGKC 98.98 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (5.16%)
FCCL 36.34 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.27%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.21%)
HUBC 126.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.51%)
KOSM 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.61%)
NBP 59.69 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.43%)
OGDC 221.10 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.77%)
PAEL 40.53 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.5%)
PIBTL 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
PPL 191.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.07%)
PRL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.66%)
PTC 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.51%)
SEARL 104.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.32%)
TELE 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.86%)
TOMCL 34.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
TPLP 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.37%)
TREET 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.78%)
TRG 73.55 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.4%)
UNITY 33.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.58%)
BR100 11,987 Increased By 93.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,178 Increased By 323.2 (0.88%)
KSE100 111,351 Increased By 927.9 (0.84%)
KSE30 35,039 Increased By 261 (0.75%)
Dec 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-29

TDAP holds Swat Trade Show

Press Release Published 29 Dec, 2024 02:48am

PESHAWAR: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has organised Swat Trade Show 2024, from December -28- 29, 2024, at Nakreezay Event Complex, Mingora, Swat. It inaugurated by Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive of TDAP and Sheryar Taj, Secretary TDAP along with Muhammad Naseer, Senior Director General and Noman Basheer, Director General Peshawar also attended the inaugural session.

Noor Mohammad, President Swat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Prof Dr Hassan Sher, Vice Chancellor Swat University, Salahuddin Khan, President Apples Growers Association and Wajid Ali Khan, Former Minister for Forest Department, Government of KP also attended the opening ceremony.

Emphasizing on the importance of trade shows at the opening ceremony, Motiwala said that such shows will empower the business community and will enhance trade and development across diverse sectors and regions of Pakistan. He also discussed about the rich heritage, culture and craftsmanship-of Swat and its potential in economic growth of the country.

The event took place after 8 years of gap, aims to promote trade, commerce & investment opportunities in Swat and the surrounding regions and is a shining example of TDAP’s dedication to empowering local businesses and promoting economic growth in the region. The event will bring together businesses, entrepreneurs and investors to showcase their products and services in an international mode on more than 80 stall.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

TDAP Prof Dr Hassan Sher

Comments

200 characters

TDAP holds Swat Trade Show

PM orders strict action against power theft

Afghan border: infiltration attempts foiled

Russia cuts export duty on peas, chickpeas and lentils

PTA data reveals ‘Number of cellular subscribers, 3G/4G users declines in Nov’

Punjab health sector: CM’s initiatives set new ‘records’ of public service

Soldier killed in border clash

Talks to Taliban: PTI shifts blame to Bajwa

Tax cuts, debt reined in as Italy adopts 2025 budget

2024 termed ‘an active year’ for country’s diplomacy

MWM sit-ins bring Karachi to standstill

Read more stories