AGL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.74%)
AIRLINK 215.74 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (0.86%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CNERGY 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.66%)
DCL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.82%)
DFML 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.77%)
DGKC 98.98 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (5.16%)
FCCL 36.34 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.27%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.21%)
HUBC 126.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.51%)
KOSM 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.61%)
NBP 59.69 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.43%)
OGDC 221.10 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.77%)
PAEL 40.53 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.5%)
PIBTL 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
PPL 191.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.07%)
PRL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.66%)
PTC 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.51%)
SEARL 104.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.32%)
TELE 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.86%)
TOMCL 34.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
TPLP 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.37%)
TREET 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.78%)
TRG 73.55 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.4%)
UNITY 33.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.58%)
BR100 11,987 Increased By 93.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,178 Increased By 323.2 (0.88%)
KSE100 111,351 Increased By 927.9 (0.84%)
KSE30 35,039 Increased By 261 (0.75%)
Dec 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-28

Report highlights renewed focus on agri sector

Recorder Report Published 28 Dec, 2024 05:59am

KARACHI: The corporate and financial sectors are investing to develop the agriculture sector. This view emerged at the launch of ‘The State of Pakistan’s Agriculture 2024’ report by Pakistan Business Council (PBC) and Pakistan Agricultural Coalition (PAC) in an event at National Foods Limited corporate head office here.

This report documents how corporate and financial players are bringing capital, technology, and expertise to the agriculture sector for growth and prosperity.

Ehsan Malik, CEO of PBC, in his opening remarks said that agriculture sector has the greatest potential to contribute to economic and food security and uplift the rural population. “This report highlights how the corporate sector is playing an impactful role in developing the agriculture sector,” he added.

Kazim Saeed, CEO of PAC, said the leading corporate player are working directly with farmers and these prospects merit replication and scaling up for the growth of Pakistan’s agriculture.

He said that many companies are adopting practices that reduce environmental impact, such as regenerative agriculture, eco-friendly production methods, and efficient resource use. The event features presentations by the companies whose projects have been documented as case studies in the report, he added.

Abrar Hasan, Global CEO National Foods Limited (NFL), applauded the efforts of PBC and PAC as well as other corporate sector players for driving the agri sector towards growth.

Talking about NFL’s case study, he said that National Foods is committed to self-sufficiency to increase exports as well as digitize farming in Pakistan, ultimately maintaining a robust value chain. “Our products and our partnerships are a testament to the positive impact of technology”, he added.

The “Seed to Table” initiative exemplifies commitment to growth beyond borders, expanding to international markets as well as enabling the national economy through exports. NFL’s intervention to develop the tomato value chain and create import substitution for tomato paste proved fruitful for the company and the country, he said.

“We can create potential for exports by developing the value chain for tomato paste, as tomatoes have a high export potential compared to other crops” said Abrar, adding that the NFL intervention presents a strong example of how to respond to the sharp depreciation of the rupee in recent years.

Adil Sattar from K&N’s said that over the last six decades, K&N’s has been at the forefront of poultry breeding, the introduction of new technologies in poultry farming, poultry processing, and new approaches in retailing of poultry-based consumer products for domestic and global markets while maintaining food safety and Halal certification by hand slaughtering rather than stunning despite the cost and effort involved.

Faraz Zafar, Investment Director AlKaram, talked about what will become Pakistan’s largest shrimp farm. AlKaram’s Dhabeji Aqua Foods is will be a shrimp farm on 400 acres, which will feature 300 half acre ponds in Sindh’s District Thatta. AlKaram has also invested in companies for cultivation and drone-based services. Faisal Iftikhar, CEO AquaHatch, cited the vision of Garibsons and Jaffer Group for investing in a fish seed and shrimp seed business to support the farmers of high-value fish and shrimp across Pakistan.

Taimur Malik of Drawdown Farm by Thal Industries highlighted the importance of regenerative agriculture for protecting Pakistan’s soils, water, and biodiversity.

Amer Aziz, CEO HBL Zarai Services spoke about how to harness the corporate sector to serve farmers and M Aminuddin, CEO TPL Insurance, talked about protecting livelihoods of farmers through crop insurance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

agriculture sector PBC Ehsan Malik Pakistan Agricultural Coalition

Comments

200 characters

Report highlights renewed focus on agri sector

PM Shehbaz expresses concern over delays in Discos’ CEO appointment

Jul-Dec: SOEs post staggering Rs408bn losses

Talks with Chinese IPPs initiated, says Leghari

Clearance of overdue urea subsidy payments: ECC asks ministry to persuade provinces

Changes in banking sector’s ADR: Cabinet approves promulgation of tax ordinance

Jam may face tough questions during Seoul visit

Indian state funeral for former PM Manmohan Singh

Cabinet renews licences of four firms involved in explosives import, export

Gold unchanged at Rs273,200 per tola in Pakistan

FBR issues new procedure for customs agents’ licences

Read more stories