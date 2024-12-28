AGL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.74%)
AIRLINK 215.74 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (0.86%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CNERGY 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.66%)
DCL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.82%)
DFML 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.77%)
DGKC 98.98 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (5.16%)
FCCL 36.34 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.27%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.21%)
HUBC 126.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.51%)
KOSM 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.61%)
NBP 59.69 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.43%)
OGDC 221.10 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.77%)
PAEL 40.53 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.5%)
PIBTL 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
PPL 191.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.07%)
PRL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.66%)
PTC 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.51%)
SEARL 104.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.32%)
TELE 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.86%)
TOMCL 34.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
TPLP 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.37%)
TREET 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.78%)
TRG 73.55 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.4%)
UNITY 33.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.58%)
BR100 11,987 Increased By 93.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,178 Increased By 323.2 (0.88%)
KSE100 111,351 Increased By 927.9 (0.84%)
KSE30 35,039 Increased By 261 (0.75%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 28 Dec, 2024 05:59am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Dec 27, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR          SDR per  Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        23-Dec-24      20-Dec-24      19-Dec-24      18-Dec-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.105052       0.105069       0.104976        0.10464
Euro                             0.796927       0.796765       0.796526       0.800149
Japanese yen                    0.0048949      0.0048581      0.0049484      0.0049586
U.K. pound                       0.961979       0.959263       0.965448       0.969731
U.S. dollar                      0.766792       0.766858       0.766259       0.762337
Algerian dinar                  0.0056878       0.005699     0.00571051      0.0056968
Australian dollar                0.479935       0.477446       0.477073       0.481263
Botswana pula                   0.0556691      0.0555205       0.055707      0.0558031
Brazilian real                   0.124467       0.126182        0.12392        0.12372
Brunei dollar                    0.566149         0.5637       0.562805       0.564318
Canadian dollar                                 0.533235       0.531505
Chilean peso                    0.0007736      0.0007697     0.00077522      0.0007694
Czech koruna                    0.0316621      0.0317303      0.0317292      0.0318397
Danish krone                     0.106842       0.106785       0.106754
Indian rupee                    0.0090135      0.0090125     0.00900698      0.0089753
Israeli New Shekel               0.210138       0.210098       0.211791       0.212646
Korean won                      0.0005287       0.000529     0.00053331      0.0005307
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.48999                       2.48745        2.47874
Malaysian ringgit                0.170816       0.169941       0.170204       0.170641
Mauritian rupee                 0.0162523      0.0162079      0.0161651      0.0163044
Mexican peso                    0.0379698      0.0381455      0.0374878      0.0378528
New Zealand dollar               0.432931       0.430859       0.431021       0.438839
Norwegian krone                 0.0674963      0.0671328      0.0674203      0.0680281
Omani rial                        1.99426                       1.99287        1.98267
Peruvian sol                                    0.205211        0.20438
Philippine peso                 0.0130243       0.012998      0.0129907       0.012968
Polish zloty                     0.187251       0.187029       0.187148       0.187671
Qatari riyal                     0.210657                      0.210511
Russian ruble                   0.0075461       0.007493     0.00740915
Saudi Arabian riyal                             0.204336        0.20329
Singapore dollar                 0.566149         0.5637       0.562805       0.564318
South African rand              0.0417066      0.0418102      0.0419218        0.04216
Swedish krona                   0.0693945      0.0694288      0.0694897
Swiss franc                      0.855222       0.857687       0.855104       0.852774
Thai baht                       0.0223816      0.0221802      0.0221424      0.0222645
Trinidadian dollar               0.113505                      0.113362       0.112608
U.A.E. dirham                    0.208793                      0.208648
Uruguayan peso                  0.0173651                     0.0171315      0.0170958
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IMF Currency values Special Drawing Rights (SDR)

