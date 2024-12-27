Jordan tenders to buy up to 120,000 T feed barley, traders say

HAMBURG: Jordan’s state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase up to 120,000 metric tons of animal feed barley, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Dec. 31.

The announcement was expected by traders after Jordan purchased 60,000 tons in its previous tender for 120,000 tons of barley on Wednesday.

The new tender seeks shipment in a series of possible combinations of 50,000 to 60,000-ton consignments between March 1-15, March 16-31, April 1-15 and April 16-30.