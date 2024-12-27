AGL 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.92%)
Greece to sell three-month T-bills on Dec 31

Reuters Published December 27, 2024

ATHENS: Greece will sell 500 million euros ($520.40 million) of three-month treasury bills on Dec. 31, its PDMA debt agency said on Friday.

The agency last sold three-month T-bills in October at a yield of 2.63%.

The settlement date of the new paper is Jan. 3.

Greece to auction three-month T-bills on April 6

Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid, the PDMA said.

During the auction, primary dealers can submit non-competitive bids for up to an additional 20% of the auctioned amount.

