Greece to auction three-month T-bills on April 6

Reuters 01 Apr, 2022

ATHENS: Greece will sell 625 million euros ($691.13 million) of three-month treasury bills on April 6, its debt agency PDMA said on Friday.

The debt agency last sold three-month T-bills in early February with the paper priced to yield -0.42%.

The settlement date of the new T-bills will be April 8.

Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid.

Greece sells one-year T-bills at -0.23% yield

Primary dealers can submit non-competitive bids for up to an additional 30% of the auctioned amount until April 7, PDMA said.

Greece

Greece to auction three-month T-bills on April 6

