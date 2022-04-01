Markets
Greece to auction three-month T-bills on April 6
01 Apr, 2022
ATHENS: Greece will sell 625 million euros ($691.13 million) of three-month treasury bills on April 6, its debt agency PDMA said on Friday.
The debt agency last sold three-month T-bills in early February with the paper priced to yield -0.42%.
The settlement date of the new T-bills will be April 8.
Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid.
Greece sells one-year T-bills at -0.23% yield
Primary dealers can submit non-competitive bids for up to an additional 30% of the auctioned amount until April 7, PDMA said.
Comments