Sports

Coco Gauff says she skipped Auckland for better level of competition at United Cup

Reuters Published December 27, 2024

World number three Coco Gauff said on Friday she decided to start her season at the United Cup instead of her happy hunting ground in Auckland as the event offers a higher level of competition and the chance to play as part of a team again.

The 20-year-old, who won the last two Australian Open tune-up tournaments in Auckland, is part of the US team at the Dec. 27-Jan. 5 United Cup in Perth and Sydney. “I love Auckland. I won twice there.

It was a great tournament,“ the 2023 US Open champion told reporters.

“For me I wanted to play a higher level of competition and also a team competition. I had a lot of fun with the Paris Olympics. The season’s already so much by ourselves that it’s nice to mix it up.

“I think for all of us the main focus is Australian Open and doing well there.”

Gauff beats Swiatek at WTA Finals as Sabalenka earns year-end No.1

The US start their campaign in the $10 million mixed team event in Perth against Canada on Sunday, before facing Croatia on Dec. 31.

The Australian Open will begin on Jan. 12, where Gauff will look to improve on her semi-final showing in the 2024 edition.

