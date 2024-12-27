AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Dec 27, 2024

Forex reserves drop by $261m

Published 27 Dec, 2024

KARACHI: The country’s total liquid foreign reserves dropped by $261 million last week, primarily due to external debt servicing.

According to the latest weekly report from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the total liquid foreign reserves stood at $16.372 billion as of December 20, 2024, compared to $16.633 billion on December 13, 2024.

During the review period, SBP’s reserves decreased by $228 million, reaching $11.854 billion, owing to external debt repayments. Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks fell by $33 million, settling at $4.518 billion by the end of the week.

