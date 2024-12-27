AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 213.91 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (1.68%)
BOP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.93%)
DCL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.12%)
DFML 42.21 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (10.01%)
DGKC 94.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.89%)
FCCL 35.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.32%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.39 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (9.63%)
HUBC 126.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.79 (-2.9%)
HUMNL 13.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.6%)
KEL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.45%)
KOSM 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
MLCF 42.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.02%)
NBP 58.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.37%)
OGDC 219.42 Decreased By ▼ -10.71 (-4.65%)
PAEL 39.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
PPL 191.66 Decreased By ▼ -8.69 (-4.34%)
PRL 37.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.47%)
PTC 26.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.01%)
SEARL 104.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.36%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
TOMCL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
TPLP 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.73%)
TREET 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.32%)
TRG 70.45 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (9.87%)
UNITY 33.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-3.27%)
WTL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.37%)
BR100 11,881 Decreased By -216 (-1.79%)
BR30 36,807 Decreased By -908.3 (-2.41%)
KSE100 110,423 Decreased By -1991.5 (-1.77%)
KSE30 34,778 Decreased By -730.1 (-2.06%)
Markets Print 2024-12-27

China smelter group agrees to lower Q1 copper charges

Reuters Published 27 Dec, 2024 06:27am

SHANGHAI: China’s top copper smelters agreed to price guidance for processing charges in the first quarter of 2025 that was lower than this quarter’s guidance, industry sources said on Thursday, reflecting a lingering shortage of copper concentrates.

Smelter representatives at a meeting of the China Smelters Purchase Team in the commercial hub of Shanghai reached agreement on new guidance for copper concentrate processing treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) at $25 per metric ton and 2.5 cents per pound, said four sources with knowledge of the matter.

That was down 28.6% from the fourth-quarter guidance of $35 per ton and 3.5 cents per pound. TC/RCs, a key source of revenue for smelters, are a gauge of the availability of copper concentrates used in the production of refined copper.

The charges tend to fall when ore supply declines and rise when more concentrate is available. However, the quarterly guidance rates were higher than the 2025 annual benchmark of $21.25 a ton and 2.125 cents per pound that was settled between Chilean miner Antofagasta and leading Chinese smelters including Jiangxi Copper earlier this month.

Many attendees said they did not have much demand for spot copper cargoes either because they

had sufficient supply

or had plans for equipment maintenance, said two of the sources.

The sources requested anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to media.

China Copper

