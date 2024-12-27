AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 213.91 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (1.68%)
BOP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.93%)
DCL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.12%)
DFML 42.21 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (10.01%)
DGKC 94.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.89%)
FCCL 35.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.32%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.39 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (9.63%)
HUBC 126.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.79 (-2.9%)
HUMNL 13.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.6%)
KEL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.45%)
KOSM 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
MLCF 42.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.02%)
NBP 58.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.37%)
OGDC 219.42 Decreased By ▼ -10.71 (-4.65%)
PAEL 39.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
PPL 191.66 Decreased By ▼ -8.69 (-4.34%)
PRL 37.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.47%)
PTC 26.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.01%)
SEARL 104.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.36%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
TOMCL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
TPLP 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.73%)
TREET 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.32%)
TRG 70.45 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (9.87%)
UNITY 33.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-3.27%)
WTL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.37%)
BR100 11,881 Decreased By -216 (-1.79%)
BR30 36,807 Decreased By -908.3 (-2.41%)
KSE100 110,423 Decreased By -1991.5 (-1.77%)
KSE30 34,778 Decreased By -730.1 (-2.06%)
Dec 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-12-27

India considers cutting personal income tax to lift consumption

Reuters Published 27 Dec, 2024 06:27am

NEW DELHI: India is considering cutting income tax for individuals making up to 1.5 million rupees ($17,590) a year in February’s budget to provide relief to the middle class and boost consumption as the economy slows, two government sources told Reuters.

The move could benefit tens of millions of taxpayers, especially city dwellers burdened by high living costs, if they opt for a 2020 tax system that strips exemptions like housing rentals.

Under that system, annual income of 300,000 rupees to 1.5 million rupees is taxed at between 5% to 20%. Higher income draws 30%.

Indian taxpayers can choose between two tax systems - a legacy plan that allows exemptions on housing rentals and insurance, and a newer one introduced in 2020 that offers slightly lower rates, but does not allow major exemptions.

The sources, who did not want to be named because they were not authorised to talk to the media, said they had not decided on the size of any cuts. A decision would be taken closer to the budget on Feb.1, they said.

The finance ministry did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The sources declined to share revenue loss of any tax cut but one said reducing tax rates would make more people choose the new system that is less complicated.

India gets a bulk of its income tax from persons earning at least 10 million rupees, the rate for which is 30%.

More money in the hands of the middle class might help rev up the economy, the world’s fifth-biggest and which grew at its slowest pace in seven quarters between July and September. High food inflation is also biting into demand for goods ranging from soaps and shampoos to cars and two wheelers, particularly in urban areas.

The government has also been facing political heat from the middle class over high taxes, and as growth in wages is unable to catch up with the pace of inflation.

India income tax

Comments

200 characters

India considers cutting personal income tax to lift consumption

Investments in real estate: Overseas Pakistanis now eligible for exemption from higher tax rates

Tax laws bill gets Senate panel’s nod

60 civilians sentenced by military court

Convictions to be challenged by PTI

Aleema says: ‘IK denies coming out of jail to go on house arrest’

Payables by power cos to gas utilities: LPS on GDS hits alarming mark

Allocation deficit hits rupee cover: World Bank asks govt to enhance ‘T5HP’ budget

HNWIs to be taxed: Aurangzeb unveils FBR digitisation strategy

Monetary policy lending operations: SBP unveils collateral, counterparty eligibility framework

PM highlights significance of Sino-Pak partnership

Read more stories