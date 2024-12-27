Turkey lowers interest rate to 47.5pc

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s central bank lowered its key interest rate on Thursday, the first cut in nearly two years as it battles with double-digit inflation.

The bank’s monetary policy committee decided to reduce the policy rate from 50 percent to 47.5 percent, with a statement citing improvement in “inflation expectations and pricing behaviour”.

The last cut was in February 2023.

The central bank began to raise interest rates last year to battle soaring prices, after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dropped his opposition to orthodox monetary policy.