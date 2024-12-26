AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Pakistan

Country should be run under principles given by Quaid: PDP

Recorder Report Published 26 Dec, 2024 06:11am

KARACHI: Pasban Democratic Party General Secretary Iqbal Hashmi has said that the Quaid’s birth anniversary gives concern that the country should be run under the principles given by the Quaid. Pakistan was created with the idea of protecting the Muslims of this region, so it should be strictly followed.

Rulers should understand the changing global politics and conditions. Pakistan can survive under the same theory under which it exists. It is not the principle of Quaid-e-Azam’s Pakistan to force the people to live a life of persuasion.

Speaking at the Pasban Steering Committee meeting on the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, PDP further said that corrupt people have tarnished Pakistan’s image of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The rulers have not only harmed Pakistan by heating up the loot market, but have also made the people suffer from poverty, inflation, education and health problems.

