Dec 26, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-12-26

PIA to enhance its fleet

Press Release Published December 26, 2024 Updated December 26, 2024 07:57am

KARACHI: After the uplifting of ban imposed by EASA, PIA is planning to expand its network to Europe and UK.

The spokesperson of PIA said that, with the expansion of its network and the potential resumption of flights to the UK and Europe, national airline is in the process of rejuvenating its aircraft that were in long storage, bringing them back into the operational fleet, as per the plan laid down by the management the operational fleet of Boeing 777’s will reach to number 08.

Similarly, the management has planned to increase the number of A-320 aircraft to 12 and ATR to 02. This fleet requirement is as per the aggressive operating plan that PIA has set for itself for the year 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

