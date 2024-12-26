Fesco holding open workshops to solve issues immediately

FAISALABAD: In the light of the special instructions of Federal Minister for Energy Awais Leghari and Chief Executive Fesco Engineer Muhammad Amir, the series of open workshops are being held in the Fesco region to solve the electricity problems of the consumers immediately at their doorsteps. Customer issues are heard from 11 am to 1 pm.

In the open court, the senior officials of Fesco are also participating to solve the electricity related problems of the people so that the problems of the people can be solved easily and on time according to the prevailing norms and on merit. This initiative of Fesco is highly appreciated by the consumers of electricity. The Fesco management has appealed to the consumers to participate fully in the open kitchens and enable immediate resolution of their electricity related problems.

