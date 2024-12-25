Recorder headlines

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Dec 24
|
278.53
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Dec 24
|
278.33
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Dec 24
|
157.14
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Dec 24
|
0.90
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Dec 24
|
1.25
|
Euro to USD / Dec 24
|
1.04
|Stock
|Volume
|
Germany DAX 30 / Dec 23
|
19,848.77
|
S&P 500 / Dec 24
|
6,040.04
|
India Sensex / Dec 24
|
78,472.87
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Dec 24
|
38,986.40
|
Nasdaq / Dec 24
|
20,031.13
|
Hang Seng / Dec 24
|
20,098.29
|
FTSE 100 / Dec 24
|
8,136.99
|
Dow Jones / Dec 24
|
43,297.03
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Dec 24
|
70.10
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Dec 24
|
17,785
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Dec 24
|
240,487.70
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Dec 24
|
2,616.87
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Dec 24
|
68.78
|
Petrol/Litre / Dec 26
|
252.10
|Stock
|Price
|
Sec. Inv. Bank / Dec 24
Security Investment Bank Limited(SIBL)
|
5.99
▲ 1.00 (20.04%)
|
Next Capital / Dec 24
Next Capital Limited(NEXT)
|
8.90
▲ 1.00 (12.66%)
|
Pak Agro Pack. (GEM) / Dec 24
Pak Agro Packaging Limited (GEM)(GEMPAPL)
|
9
▲ 1.00 (12.50%)
|
Ghani Chem. Ind. / Dec 24
Ghani Chemical Industries Limited(GCIL)
|
16.13
▲ 1.47 (10.03%)
|
Pak Gulf Leasing / Dec 24
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Limited(PGLC)
|
14.37
▲ 1.31 (10.03%)
|
Popular Islamic / Dec 24
Popular Islamic Modaraba(PIM)
|
15.58
▲ 1.42 (10.03%)
|
Mandviwala / Dec 24
Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries(MWMP)
|
16.59
▲ 1.51 (10.01%)
|
Blessed Tex. / Dec 24
Blessed Textiles Limited(BTL)
|
301.77
▲ 27.43 (10.00%)
|
Crescent Cotton / Dec 24
Crescent Cotton Mills Limited(CCM)
|
55
▲ 5.00 (10.00%)
|Stock
|Price
|
S.G.Power / Dec 24
S.G. Power Limited(SGPL)
|
10.58
▼ -1.18 (-10.03%)
|
Olympia Mills / Dec 24
Olympia Mills Limited(OML)
|
36
▼ -4.00 (-10.00%)
|
J.A.Textile / Dec 24
J.A. Textile Mills Limited(JATM)
|
33.95
▼ -3.77 (-9.99%)
|
Sanghar Sugar / Dec 24
Sanghar Sugar Mills Limited(SANSM)
|
26.16
▼ -2.90 (-9.98%)
|
I.C.C. Ind. / Dec 24
ICC Industries Limited(ICCI)
|
9.85
▼ -1.07 (-9.80%)
|
National Silk / Dec 24
The National Silk & Rayon Mills Limited(NSRM)
|
50.01
▼ -5.43 (-9.79%)
|
Gulshan Sp. / Dec 24
Gulshan Spinning Mills Limited(GSPM)
|
4.10
▼ -0.40 (-8.89%)
|
Crescent Fib. / Dec 24
Crescent Fibres Limited(CFL)
|
40.16
▼ -3.81 (-8.66%)
|
Reliance Ins. / Dec 24
Reliance Insurance Company Limited(RICL)
|
11.55
▼ -1.05 (-8.33%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Dec 24
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
126,573,463
▲ 0.05
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Dec 24
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
66,984,381
▲ 0.49
|
Cnergyico PK / Dec 24
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
66,471,663
▼ -0.27
|
Pak Elektron / Dec 24
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
38,651,653
▼ -1.53
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Dec 24
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
36,108,956
▼ -0.18
|
Sui South Gas / Dec 24
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
33,467,532
▼ -0.50
|
P.T.C.L. / Dec 24
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
33,030,118
▼ -1.31
|
TRG Pak Ltd / Dec 24
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
29,441,264
▲ 3.35
|
Pace (Pak) Ltd. / Dec 24
Pace (Pakistan) Limited(PACE)
|
28,106,970
▼ -0.18
