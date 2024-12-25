AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
AIRLINK 210.38 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-2.39%)
BOP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.27%)
CNERGY 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.57%)
DCL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.29%)
DFML 38.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.51%)
DGKC 96.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-3.32%)
FCCL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.82%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.17%)
HUBC 130.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.44 (-2.56%)
HUMNL 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.49%)
KEL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.34%)
KOSM 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.33%)
MLCF 44.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.38%)
NBP 59.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-3.61%)
OGDC 230.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.54%)
PIBTL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.15%)
PPL 200.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-1.47%)
PRL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-4.73%)
PTC 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.05%)
SEARL 103.63 Decreased By ▼ -4.88 (-4.5%)
TELE 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.32%)
TOMCL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.62%)
TPLP 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.31%)
TREET 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.58%)
TRG 64.12 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (4.86%)
UNITY 34.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.49%)
BR100 12,096 Decreased By -150 (-1.22%)
BR30 37,715 Decreased By -670.4 (-1.75%)
KSE100 112,415 Decreased By -1509.6 (-1.33%)
KSE30 35,508 Decreased By -535.7 (-1.49%)
Dec 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Pakistan air strikes kill 46 in Afghanistan: Taliban spokesman claims

  • Islamabad accuses Kabul's Taliban authorities of harboring militant fighters, allowing them to strike on Pakistani soil with impunity
AFP Published December 25, 2024

KABUL: Pakistan air strikes in an eastern border province of Afghanistan killed 46 people, the Taliban government spokesman told AFP Wednesday.

“Last night (Tuesday), Pakistan bombarded four points in the Barmal district of Paktika province. The total number of dead is 46, most of whom were children and women,” spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed.

He added that six more people were wounded.

An Afghan defense ministry statement late Tuesday condemned the strikes by Pakistan and “clear aggression”.

“The Islamic Emirate will not leave this cowardly act unanswered, but rather considers the defence of its territory and sovereignty to be its inalienable right,” the statement said, using the Taliban authorities’ name for the government.

Deadly air strikes by Pakistan’s military in the border regions of Afghanistan in March that the Taliban authorities claimed killed eight civilians prompted skirmishes on the frontier.

16 soldiers martyred in South Waziristan attack: ISPR

A Barmal resident, Maleel, told AFP that Tuesday’s strikes killed 18 members of one family.

“The bombardment hit two or three houses, in one house, 18 people were killed, and the whole family lost their lives,” he said.

He said a strike killed three people in another house and wounded several others, who were taken to hospital.

Border tensions between the two countries have escalated since the Taliban government seized power in 2021, with Pakistan battling a resurgence of militant violence in its western border regions.

Islamabad has accused Kabul’s Taliban authorities of harbouring militant fighters, allowing them to strike on Pakistani soil with impunity.

Kabul has denied the allegations.

The strike comes after the Pakistani Taliban – who are known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and share a common ideology with their Afghan counterparts – last week claimed an attack on an army outpost near the border with Afghanistan, which Pakistani intelligence officials said killed 16 soldiers.

There has been no official comment from Pakistani authorities on the latest strike in Afghan territory.

On Tuesday, the two countries agreed to defuse prevailing tension, strengthen bilateral relations, and promote trade and economic ties between the two immediate neighbours.

Pakistan’s Special Representative, Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq dashed to Kabul on a two-day official visit and held meetings with key Afghan ministers and traders. He also met Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, Tuesday, in Kabul.

Last week, at least one Pakistani soldier was martyred when terrorists attempted to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said then.

Afghanistan Taliban Zabihullah Mujahid Taliban government Islamic Emirate Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan Pakistan air strikes

Comments

200 characters
Abdullah Dec 25, 2024 06:56pm
He should be thankfull we are killing terrorists for them
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Shoaib Shabir Dec 25, 2024 09:52pm
I don't understand after knowing afghanistan is harboring the terrorists who are killing our people, our government is not sending the illegal afghanis back to thier country. They should be kicked out
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Kamran Rauf Dec 25, 2024 10:11pm
Appeal to COAS : WE MUST DEFEND OUR COUNTRY. WE SALUTE OUR ARMY FOR THEIR SACRIFICES. WE AS CIVILIANS ALSO MUST DEFEND PAKISTAN. MORE AIRSTRIKES MUST BE CARRIED OUT TO ELIMINATE THESE TERRORISTS.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Kamran Rauf Dec 25, 2024 10:14pm
Well done PAF.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Pakistan air strikes kill 46 in Afghanistan: Taliban spokesman claims

SOEs’ boards: Clearance by ISI, IB mandatory for nominees

Purchase of property thru non-banking transactions: Buyers and sellers will face penalty

Trump’s incoming envoy calls for IK’s release

Estate of Muslim relative: LHC says non-Muslim not entitled to inherit any share

Auction for 5G: Consultancy firm NERA backs telecom operators’ demands

Gas pipeline blown up: Supplies to upper Balochistan, Quetta suspended

COAS highlights Christians’ contributions to national development

Maryam vows to establish peaceful, prosperous Punjab

Call to renew focus on Quaid’s vision for economic future

Economic stability: governor praises army chief’s efforts

Read more stories