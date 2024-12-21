Soldier martyred as security forces foil infiltration attempt at Pak-Afghan border: ISPR

At least one Pakistani soldier was martyred when terrorists attempted to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“On night 19/20 December, movement of a group of khawarij, trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in general area Rajgal, Khyber District,” the ISPR said in a press release today.

The ISPR said that security forces effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate and four Khawarij were killed.

PM stresses for a ‘stable Afghanistan’

“Pakistan has consistently been asking Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border.

Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan,“ the press release said.

The ISPR concluded that security forces remain committed to secure its borders and eliminate the menace of terrorism, and “such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve”.