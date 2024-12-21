AGL 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
AIRLINK 197.36 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.78%)
BOP 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.36%)
CNERGY 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.61%)
DFML 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.97%)
DGKC 96.86 Increased By ▲ 4.32 (4.67%)
FCCL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.77%)
FFBL 88.94 Increased By ▲ 6.64 (8.07%)
FFL 13.17 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.29%)
HUBC 127.55 Increased By ▲ 6.94 (5.75%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.92%)
KOSM 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (7.36%)
MLCF 44.70 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (6.15%)
NBP 61.42 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.69%)
OGDC 214.67 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (1.66%)
PAEL 38.79 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.22%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.23%)
PPL 193.08 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (1.45%)
PRL 38.66 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.28%)
PTC 25.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (10.02%)
SEARL 103.60 Increased By ▲ 5.66 (5.78%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TOMCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.85%)
TREET 22.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
TRG 55.59 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (5.14%)
UNITY 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.26%)
BR100 11,727 Increased By 342.7 (3.01%)
BR30 36,377 Increased By 1165.1 (3.31%)
KSE100 109,513 Increased By 3238.2 (3.05%)
KSE30 34,513 Increased By 1160.1 (3.48%)
Dec 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Soldier martyred as security forces foil infiltration attempt at Pak-Afghan border: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published 21 Dec, 2024 02:43pm

At least one Pakistani soldier was martyred when terrorists attempted to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“On night 19/20 December, movement of a group of khawarij, trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in general area Rajgal, Khyber District,” the ISPR said in a press release today.

The ISPR said that security forces effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate and four Khawarij were killed.

PM stresses for a ‘stable Afghanistan’

“Pakistan has consistently been asking Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border.

Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan,“ the press release said.

The ISPR concluded that security forces remain committed to secure its borders and eliminate the menace of terrorism, and “such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve”.

ISPR terrorists attack

Comments

200 characters

Soldier martyred as security forces foil infiltration attempt at Pak-Afghan border: ISPR

Digital channels drive 87pc of retail payments

Aurangzeb vows to overhaul tax machinery

Cabinet refuses to relax Import Policy Order for stuck vintage cars

Three Gencos’ CEOs suspended

Iran, Pakistan to hold talks to extend power sale agreement

Underpasses, overhead bridges: Maryam for developing green belts

26th Amendment challenged in SC

Ukraine says Russia attacked it with 113 drones overnight

Madressah registration: Fazl seems optimistic after meeting PM

Read more stories