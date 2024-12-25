AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Biden signs 50 bills into law, makes bald eagle the country’s official bird

Reuters Published December 25, 2024

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden signed 50 bills into law on Tuesday that include making the bald eagle the country’s official bird and one that stops members of Congress from collecting their pensions if convicted of crimes.

Biden also established the first federal anti-hazing standard to address violence and deaths occurring on higher education campuses around the country.

He also signed a bill supported by reality-TV star and heiress Paris Hilton, which holds treatment centers and care facilities serving the youth accountable.

Trump blasts Biden over death sentence commutations

Earlier this month, Biden vetoed legislation to add 66 new judges to understaffed federal courts nationally, commuted the sentences for 37 out of 40 federal inmates on death row, converting them to life in prison without parole and issued a full and unconditional pardon for his son Hunter.

The flurry of activity comes as Biden is pushing his final priorities before handing power to President-elect Donald Trump on Jan. 20.

He is also wrapping up his time in office by getting money previously approved by Congress out the door for infrastructure projects at home and arms for Ukraine.

