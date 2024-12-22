AGL 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
Business & Finance

PIA adds 11th Airbus 320 to operational fleet

BR Web Desk Published December 22, 2024 Updated December 22, 2024 05:26pm

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) added 11th Airbus 320, AP-BOM to its operational fleet with new engines, aiming to bring improvements to the national airline’s network and product quality, PIA spokesperson said in a statement.

The aircraft was rolled out from the hangar with new paint and cabin refurbishment, they added.

“PIA’s operational fleet will also include the long-grounded Boeing 777 and ATR aircraft in the next few days. The fleet restoration will bring significant improvements to PIA’s network and product quality,” the statement read.

PIA has also recently introduced an in-flight internet system on domestic flights.

“Adhering to flight schedules, providing safe and high-quality products to passengers is our top priority. The measures taken to achieve 90% regularity in PIA’s flight schedule, increase the operational fleet, and improve the product are part of our commitment,” the spokesperson said.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad on Sunday, Minister for Privatisation Abdul Aleem Khan termed beginning of PIA flights to Europe “a very positive step” and “a significant milestone” for privatisation of the PIA.

Earlier this month, PIA said it would resume flights to Europe in January, starting with Paris, after the EU aviation regulator lifted a ban on the national flag carrier.

PIA’s authorisation to operate in the EU was suspended in June 2020 over concerns about the ability of Pakistani authorities and its Civil Aviation Authority to ensure compliance with international aviation standards.

“We have got approval for the first flight’s schedule we had filed,” PIA spokesperson said then, adding that the airline would be opening bookings on December 9 for its planned January 10 flight of a Boeing 777 to Paris.

As per an estimate, the ban cost the loss-making airline 40 billion rupees ($144 million) annually in revenue.

Resumption of flights to Europe is also expected to help the Privatisation Commission make its PIA privatisation case stronger, which fell flat when it received only a single offer, well below its asking price.

In October, Blue World City consortium, the only entity to bid, refused to match the minimum expectation of the Privatisation Commission of Rs85.03 billion and stuck to its original offer of Rs10 billion for a 60% stake in the PIA, ending the bidding process of the national flag carrier’s privatisation.

The government plans to initiate another process of the PIA privatisation.

“The process for the privatisation of PIACL will be started afresh with the hiring of a new Financial Advisor,” an official at the Ministry of Privatisation Commission told Business Recorder earlier this month.

