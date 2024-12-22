AGL 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
Four killed in helicopter crash at Turkiye hospital

Reuters Published 22 Dec, 2024 03:09pm
ANKARA: Four people were killed in southwest Turkiye on Sunday when an ambulance helicopter collided with a hospital building and crashed into the ground.

The helicopter was taking off from the Mugla Training and Research Hospital, carrying two pilots, a doctor and another medical worker, the health ministry said in a statement.

Mugla’s regional governor, Idris Akbiyik, told reporters the helicopter first hit the fourth floor of the hospital building before crashing into the ground.

Turkiye will do ‘whatever it takes’ if Syria government cannot address Kurd militia issue, minister says

No one inside the building or on the ground was hurt.

The cause of the accident, which took place during heavy fog, was being investigated.

Footage from the site showed debris from the crash scattered around the area outside the hospital building, with several ambulances and emergency teams at the scene.

