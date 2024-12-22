AGL 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
Out-of-control Australia bushfire will burn for days, officials say

Reuters Published 22 Dec, 2024 11:48am

SYDNEY: An uncontained bushfire raging in Australia’s Victoria state that has prompted an evacuation order for hundreds of residents will burn for several days, officials said on Sunday.

The order to leave immediately, set at the highest danger rating, remained in place for the fire in and around Grampians National Park, about 241 km (149 miles) west of state capital Melbourne, Victoria’s emergency services agency said on its website.

“There’s a lot of unburnt fuel in the Grampians still, so it’s quite a challenge for the days ahead”, Country Fire Authority deputy chief officer Garry Cook told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, referring to the fire that now covered 34,000 hectares (84,000 acres) of bush.

The blaze, sparked on Tuesday by lightning, prompted authorities on Saturday to urge residents of several rural towns such as Halls Gap, population 495, to evacuate.

Three die after plane crashes in Australia bushfire fight

Hundreds of firefighters have battled the bushfire, using more than 100 tankers and 25 aircraft, ABC reported on Saturday.

Authorities have warned of a high-risk bushfire season this Australian summer after several quiet seasons.

The 2019-2020 “Black Summer” fires destroyed an area the size of Turkey and killed 33 people.

