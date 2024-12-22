At least 13 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria

LAGOS: At least 13 people died in two incidents in Nigeria on Saturday as crowds, mostly women and children, scrambled for charity, police authorities said.

In the state capital Abuja, at least 10 people died and many more were injured in a scramble to receive gifts of charity being distributed by the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama district.

“This unfortunate event, which took place around 6:30 a.m., resulted in a stampede that claimed the lives of 10 individuals, including four children, and left eight others with varying degrees of injuries,” said Josephine Adeh, a police spokesperson.

In Okija in Anambra state, southeastern Nigeria, a crowd crush occurred after a member of the community offered gifts including rice, vegetable oil and money. State police said three people were confirmed dead though eyewitnesses and Amnesty International Nigeria put the death toll at 20 with more injured.