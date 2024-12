LONDON: Copper prices edged up on Friday from a five-week low hit in the previous session but were on track for a second consecutive weekly decline, under pressure from a strong dollar and concerns about demand prospects.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.3% at $8,905 per metric ton in official open-outcry trading. The metal, used in power and construction, is down 20% since May when a fund buying frenzy drove the price to a record high above $11,100.