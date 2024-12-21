Underpasses, overhead bridges: Maryam for developing green belts

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the district administration to develop green belts around underpasses and under overhead bridges in all major cities.

She also directed the administration to beautify the overhead bridges and underpasses in all cities including Lahore and Rawalpindi.

While chairing a special meeting for a detailed briefing on the performance of Rawalpindi Division as per Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), the CM congratulated the commissioners of Sargodha and Rawalpindi divisions for their good performance on ground.

The CM further directed to install cat eyes along with Zebra crossing on roads in front of educational institutions. She also directed them to effectively improve monitoring of the ongoing development projects. “Install plastic covers on manholes and continuously monitor the cleanliness and prices of essential commodities,” she said, adding: “The people should see a clear difference in the improvement of governance. Bring improvements in public affairs every day and special attention should be paid to the beautification of cities.”

She directed to remove encroachments on permanent basis. She said the number of model cart markets should be increased in big cities. “Potholes should not be seen on roads in cities and neighborhoods,” she said, adding: “The process of cleaning the drains in Murree should be carried on continuously. Welcome signboards in Murree should be installed at the entrances to the city.”

The CM said, “Significant steps should be taken for the beautification of Rawalpindi city.”

Deputy Commissioners of Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Murree and Chakwal presented her with reports as per the KPIs. She appreciated the establishment of an excellent library in Chakwal DPS and the construction of a historical monument of World War I in Chakwal city. She also congratulated Deputy Commissioner Murree for building autism classrooms in Murree Special Education School.

Moreover, the CM in her message on ‘International Day of Human Solidarity’ said, “Establishment of solidarity, compassion and equality is the foundation of a better and peaceful society.”

The CM said, “Only through human solidarity can poverty, injustice and social inequality be eliminated. The Punjab government is following the principles of humanitarian service.

All policies and projects of the Punjab government are dedicated to serving humanity and the welfare of the weaker sections.” She highlighted, “We are promoting the principles of solidarity, brotherhood and social justice by including every segment of society in the development stream. We are working day and night to create a society where everyone has equal opportunities.”

