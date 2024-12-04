87 incomplete projects added to ADP: Punjab Cabinet approves Rs2.58bn for model markets

LAHORE: Punjab cabinet, which met here Tuesday with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in the chair accorded approval for an amount of Rs 2.58 billion to establish model market in every district of Punjab, besides approving Rs 2.5 billion for the Chief Minister Punjab Transplant Program to transplant liver, kidney, bone marrow and other organs across Punjab.

The cabinet also approved that Punjab will provide MRI to Gilgit-Baltistan, besides providing a laboratory. It approved launching a tourism internship program, and conducting evening classes in nursing colleges of Punjab.

The cabinet approved interest-free loan project for the establishment of Vehicle Inspection and Certification Station. It decided to restart Horse and Cattle Show in Punjab, and approved Rs 1.5 billion for the purpose. It also allowed Punjab Police to train 210 Iraqi police officers and officials.

The cabinet also approved to provide latest machinery to improve performance of local bodies across Punjab. It also approved to amend Local Government Act and the Punjab Local Government Works Rules, besides granting approval to build a three-storey towers for government employees in Chaubarji Garden.

The CM sought a loan plan for allocating plots and houses to government employees, besides approving Foundational Learning Policy Punjab 2024 for spoken English and reading hours in government schools of Punjab. The cabinet approved launching a tourism internship program, and conducting evening classes in nursing colleges of Punjab.

The cabinet approved recruitment on 276 technical posts of Punjab Agriculture Food and Drug Authority, besides approving to replace old and obsolete equipment of Punjab Forensic Science Authority. It also gave approval for recruitment on 464 vacant posts in Border Military Police and Baloch Levy after 42 years.

The cabinet approved to establish new Board of Management of 08 hospitals. It also gave approval to include 43 development projects of Kasur district in the Annual Development Program. Approval for the East West Water Treatment Plant project in Faisalabad was also approved by the cabinet, besides approving supplementary grant of Rs. 192 million for the rehabilitation of Tollington Market in Lahore. It also approved the inclusion of 87 incomplete development projects across Punjab in the Annual Development Programme (ADP), besides approving amendment to the Public Private Partnership Act 2024, and Advertisement Policy 2024.

The cabinet approved amendments in laws to declare kite flying a non-bailable offense, besides the approval of Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority Rules 2024. It also gave approval of the formal establishment of Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority, besides granting powers of hearing officers to assistant commissioners under PERA.

The Punjab cabinet strongly condemned brutal violence and attacks on police and rangers during PTI’s violent protest on November 24, and offered “Fateha” for the security personnel martyred in the protest. It approved special packages for those martyred and injured in the said protest. These packages include a total of Rs 29 million for the martyred constable of Punjab Police, a Rs one million each for police and rangers personnel injured in the brutal violence of PTI workers.

The Chief Minister noted, ”172 police personnel were injured during the brutal protest of PTI workers, most of them are in critical condition. It is shameful to see the condition of the injured personnel undergoing treatment at CMH Rawalpindi, and to note that their killers are our people. Seeing the violence, the brutality of PTI workers is evident.”

She underscored, ”The security personnel were beaten separately by groups with nailed sticks and rifle butts. The skulls, legs and arms of the personnel undergoing treatment at CMH Rawalpindi were fractured due to the merciless violence of PTI workers’ mob. The SP was beaten so mercilessly with nailed sticks that his skull and brain were damaged and his eye was swollen.”

Maryam Nawaz said, ”I have never seen such a display of brutality, cruelty and violence in my life. A policeman was shot at close range, which went through his body. The constable martyred by the violence of PTI workers has small children.”

The CM vowed, ”A special force of 10,000 trained security personnel will be established in Punjab to combat riots.” She noted, ”Attacks on Dera Ghazi Khan and Mianwali check posts have increased.” She directed to improve the security arrangements.

The cabinet congratulated Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and her team for effectively dealing the issues of climate change and smog. The CM said,”Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and her team worked on war footing to deal with smog.”

The cabinet was briefed,”In a survey by the renowned organization Earth People, 63% of the respondents appreciated the efforts of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.” It was also apprised,”The farmers in Punjab have purchased agricultural inputs worth Rs 25 billion through Kisan Cards.”

The Chief Minister said, ”Farmers purchased DAP fertilizer worth Rs 16 billion through Kisan Card. For the first time, there was neither shortage of fertilizer nor increase in its prices in Punjab. Wheat sowing target has been set at 16.6 million acres in Punjab, 87% of which is complete.” She highlighted, ”First and unique minority card of its kind will be launched in Punjab, funds have been approved. Through the card, quarterly assistance will be given to 50,000 poor minority families across Punjab.” Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora thanked Madam Chief Minister for her remarkable arrangements for Guru Nanak Jayanti. He said, ”Sikh pilgrims returned chanting slogans of Pakistan Zindabad.” Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to take steps to establish 03 motels in Nankana Sahib.

