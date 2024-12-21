Ogra notifies RLNG price cut for SNGPL, SSGCL

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Friday notified 2.72 percent and 1.99 percent RLNG price reduction for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL), respectively with effect from December 1, 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, the decrease in the prices of RLNG has been witnessed by $0.3612 per mmbtu from $13.2609 to $12.8997 per mmbtu for SNGPL consumers and $0.2550 reduction from $12.8005 to $12.5456 per mmbtu for SSGC consumers.

The price has been worked out on 12 RLNG cargos imported through Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL).

As per PLL confirmation 6,395,000 mmbtu will be supplied by them to KE and the remaining quantity i.e. 5,000 mmbtu will be supplied to SNGPL.

The quantity available for sale is 30,794,703 mmbtu at transmission stage and 28,299,271 mmbtu at distribution stage of SNGPL and 31,361,449 mmbtu for transmission and 26,293,438 mmbtu for distribution of SSGC.

