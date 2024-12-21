AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
AIRLINK 197.50 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (1.85%)
BOP 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.58%)
CNERGY 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.05%)
DCL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.19%)
DFML 35.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.22%)
DGKC 97.50 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.36%)
FCCL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.92%)
FFBL 89.00 Increased By ▲ 6.70 (8.14%)
FFL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.61%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 7.09 (5.88%)
HUMNL 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.07%)
KOSM 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (7.36%)
MLCF 45.00 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (6.86%)
NBP 61.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.49%)
OGDC 215.50 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (2.05%)
PAEL 39.05 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.91%)
PIBTL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.11%)
PPL 192.40 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.09%)
PRL 38.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
PTC 25.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (10.02%)
SEARL 105.98 Increased By ▲ 8.04 (8.21%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TOMCL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.63%)
TPLP 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
TREET 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.94%)
TRG 55.99 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (5.9%)
UNITY 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.58%)
BR100 11,739 Increased By 355.4 (3.12%)
BR30 36,418 Increased By 1206.5 (3.43%)
KSE100 109,513 Increased By 3238.2 (3.05%)
KSE30 34,513 Increased By 1160.1 (3.48%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-21

LUMS hosts its flagship event

Recorder Report Published 21 Dec, 2024 06:24am

LAHORE: LUMS is hosting its Open Day on Sunday, December 22 – a flagship event for prospective students and their parents to come and explore the University’s cutting-edge academic programmes, state-of-the-art campus facilities, and the vibrant and diverse community.

This year’s Open Day theme, Make an Impact, reflects the institution’s commitment to developing leaders, change-makers, and responsible global citizens.

The Open Day event will feature in-depth information sessions about LUMS undergraduate programmes across its five schools. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet faculty members, academic advisors, and current students, and engage in one-on-one discussions to gain insights on the distinctive curriculum and research opportunities that the University offers.

LUMS’ 100-acre campus will be open for guided tours and prospective students and their parents can walk around to witness the state-of-the-art sports facilities, the expansive library, modern auditoriums, and spacious auditoriums.

The Open Day will also allow participants to explore the vast array of student-run clubs and societies that make the LUMS student experience unique. The day will also include information about LUMS’ robust career services, student internships, global exchange programmes, and alumni network that provides critical support for students’ professional aspirations. Prospective students and their families are encouraged to pre-register online for a seamless experience.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

