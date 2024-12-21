LUMS hosts its flagship event

LAHORE: LUMS is hosting its Open Day on Sunday, December 22 – a flagship event for prospective students and their parents to come and explore the University’s cutting-edge academic programmes, state-of-the-art campus facilities, and the vibrant and diverse community.

This year’s Open Day theme, Make an Impact, reflects the institution’s commitment to developing leaders, change-makers, and responsible global citizens.

The Open Day event will feature in-depth information sessions about LUMS undergraduate programmes across its five schools. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet faculty members, academic advisors, and current students, and engage in one-on-one discussions to gain insights on the distinctive curriculum and research opportunities that the University offers.

LUMS’ 100-acre campus will be open for guided tours and prospective students and their parents can walk around to witness the state-of-the-art sports facilities, the expansive library, modern auditoriums, and spacious auditoriums.

The Open Day will also allow participants to explore the vast array of student-run clubs and societies that make the LUMS student experience unique. The day will also include information about LUMS’ robust career services, student internships, global exchange programmes, and alumni network that provides critical support for students’ professional aspirations. Prospective students and their families are encouraged to pre-register online for a seamless experience.

