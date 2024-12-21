AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-21

Vandalism at FJC: Hearing against IK, Qureshi & others adjourned till Jan 15

Fazal Sher Published 21 Dec, 2024 06:24am

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ACT), on Friday, adjourned hearing of cases registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan, PTI’s Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and others in connection with vandalism at Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) till January 15.

ATC judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the cases, extended the interim bail of PTI leader Shibli Faraz and Wasiq Qayyum till January 15.

The judge said the jail authorities have so far not produced report regarding production of Khan.

The cases against the accused were registered at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Sangjani and two cases at Ramna police station during the years 2022 and 2023.

Meanwhile, another ATC court granted interim bail to PTI leader Shehryar Afridi in five cases registered against him in connection with PTI’s November 24 protest.

Afridi appeared before ATC judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain along with his legal team Sardar Masroof and Murtaza Turi.

The court, while hearing Afridi’s bail petition, granted him interim bail in five cases against the surety bonds of Rs5,000 each till January 15.

Police have nominated Afridi in cases registered at Tarnol, Secretariat, Margalla, and Kohsar police stations after PTI’s November 24 protest.

