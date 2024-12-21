KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 20, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 109,513.15 High: 109,846.64 Low: 105,601.04 Net Change: 3238.17 Volume (000): 321,981 Value (000): 29,601,942 Makt Cap (000) 3,361,391,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,246.34 NET CH (+) 198.14 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,979.28 NET CH (+) 479.34 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 27,338.86 NET CH (+) 829.58 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,208.81 NET CH (+) 670.90 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,320.77 NET CH (+) 344.17 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,413.85 NET CH (+) 319.95 ------------------------------------ As on: 20- December -2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024