BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 20, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 109,513.15
High: 109,846.64
Low: 105,601.04
Net Change: 3238.17
Volume (000): 321,981
Value (000): 29,601,942
Makt Cap (000) 3,361,391,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,246.34
NET CH (+) 198.14
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,979.28
NET CH (+) 479.34
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 27,338.86
NET CH (+) 829.58
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,208.81
NET CH (+) 670.90
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,320.77
NET CH (+) 344.17
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,413.85
NET CH (+) 319.95
------------------------------------
As on: 20- December -2024
====================================
