Sri Lanka shares end higher for 19th straight session

  • CSE All-Share index settled 1.07% higher at 14,810.70
Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2024 04:46pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, aided by real estate and materials stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 1.07% higher at 14,810.70, rising for the 19th straight session.

The index rose 4.3% this week, logging its fourth straight week of gains.

Industrial Asphalts (Ceylon) Plc and Lake House Printers and Publishers Plc were the top gainers on the index, up 25% and 22%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 897.7 million shares from 357 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 9.23 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($31.41 million) from 5.85 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 354.2 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 9.10 billion rupees, the data showed.

