Dec 20, 2024
World

Biden to travel to Rome in January to meet with Pope Francis

Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2024 08:33am

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Rome in January to meet with Pope Francis and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the White House said on Thursday of a trip that will take place shortly before Biden’s term in office ends.

Biden will also meet with Italian President Sergio Mattarella during the visit from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Biden to launch Gaza ceasefire drive right away: adviser

“President Biden will have an audience with the Pope and discuss efforts to advance peace around the world,” she said, adding that he will talk about “important challenges facing the world” with Meloni.

“The President thanked the Pope for his continued advocacy to alleviate global suffering, including his work to advance human rights and protect religious freedoms,” the White House said in a separate statement.

Biden’s presidency ends on Jan. 20, when President-elect Donald Trump will be inaugurated.

