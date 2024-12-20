Leasing govt land: Punjab cabinet approves terms & conditions

LAHORE: Punjab cabinet, which met here Thursday with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in the chair accorded approval of the initiative aimed at promotion of shrimp farming and aquaculture in Punjab, besides the approval of terms and conditions for leasing the government land.

The CM directed the relevant authorities to take vigorous steps for the promotion shrimp farming across Punjab besides its export.

The provincial cabinet gave approval of the completion of Pakistan’s first green building project. The Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to introduce a farmer-friendly Wheat release policy for the year. The cabinet approved Sugarcane (Development) cess rates maintained in crushing season 2024-25. It was briefed that agricultural inputs worth Rs30 billion have been purchased using Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Kisan Card. It was also apprised that 100% wheat cultivation target in Punjab has been achieved. The cabinet was further briefed, “4500 tractors have arrived under the Green Tractor Scheme, 1000 of which have been delivered.”

The cabinet was also updated, “For the first time, DAP fertilizer rates have neither increased nor decreased in Punjab.”

The CM approved funds for free medicines in hospitals. The cabinet also accorded approval for sending medicines and other goods on the request of people of Parachinar. The CM said, “A mobile healthcare unit will also be sent as per needs of the people of Parachinar.” She directed the authorities concerned to send relief goods to the people of Parachinar as soon as possible. She added, “The people of Parachinar are our own, we cannot leave them alone in trouble and difficulty.”

The cabinet approved amendment in Punjab Vagrancy Ordinance 1958, under which punishment for begging children has been increased from 01 to 10 years. It also approved funds for Phase-III of ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar programme.’

The Chief Minister directed not to stop funds for the programme, and gave approval of the scheme to install latest automatic umbrellas in the courtyard of Data Darbar.

The cabinet approved the recruitment of Special Monitoring Unit of I&C on vacant posts, and approved relaxation of restriction for recruitment against posts of Directorate of Monitoring of Home Department. It also gave approval of relaxation in recruitment rules of Rescue 1122 emergency staff. The CM directed to further expand the scope of rescue emergency services.

The provincial cabinet gave approval of the Punjab Education Curriculum Training and Assessment Authority, besides the approval to develop Qila Kahna Qasim Bagh Multan for the promotion of tourism and protection of cultural heritage. It also approved amendments in Punjab Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965 for effective implementation of Axle Load Management Regime in Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the relevant authorities to take steps to provide furniture in government schools, besides approving the School Management Council Policy 2024. It

decided to increase financial authority to Rs2.5 million for hundreds of toilet blocks constructed under School Management Council in Punjab. The cabinet was briefed that 1100 new rooms are being built under School Management Council across Punjab.

The provincial cabinet congratulated Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on her successful visit to China.

The CM said, “The extraordinary reception received by the delegation in China is a source of pride for the people of Punjab. China has developed by making 1.6 billion people its strength. China’s development is an example to be emulated; we too can achieve all that by working hard.”

The Chief Minister said, “Not even a single piece of paper is seen lying in schools, hospitals and on roads of China. The attitude of the Chinese people to recognize authority is worthy of imitation. There is an indescribable degree of harmony in the thoughts of Chinese people.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “I wish Punjab to develop like China every day.” She added, “Chinese investors are eager to invest in Punjab. Despite holiday, the participation of representatives of large business organizations in the Punjab round table conference on Saturday is commendable.”

The CM said, “Representatives of 60 prominent and large Chinese companies expressed their willingness to invest in Punjab. China-Punjab Desk has been approved.”

She added, “Cancer tumours can be eliminated with liquid nitrogen in a machine as big as an ultrasound. China’s latest technique for cancer treatment eliminates the need for chemotherapy. Soon in a hospital in Punjab, a pilot project of Chinese cancer treatment technique will be started. Perhaps Almighty sent me to China to get the latest cancer treatment facilities.”

