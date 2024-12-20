Markets Print 2024-12-20
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (December 19, 2024).
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
USD $ 277.49 279.34 AED 75.47 76.04
EURO 287.74 289.78 SAR 73.75 74.30
GBP 349.80 352.19 INTERBANK 278.20 278.40
JPY 1.76 1.82
