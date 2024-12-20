KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (December 19, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 106,274.98 High: 111,745.03 Low: 105,937.37 Net Change: 4795.31 Volume (000): 531,310 Value (000): 43,632,187 Makt Cap (000) 3,261,999,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,048.20 NET CH (-) 193.33 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,499.94 NET CH (-) 526.95 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 26,509.28 NET CH (-) 1147.29 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,537.91 NET CH (-) 1167.59 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,976.60 NET CH (-) 739.24 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,093.90 NET CH (-) 301.10 ------------------------------------ As on: 19-December-2024 ====================================

