Markets Print 2024-12-20
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (December 19, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 106,274.98
High: 111,745.03
Low: 105,937.37
Net Change: 4795.31
Volume (000): 531,310
Value (000): 43,632,187
Makt Cap (000) 3,261,999,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,048.20
NET CH (-) 193.33
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,499.94
NET CH (-) 526.95
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 26,509.28
NET CH (-) 1147.29
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,537.91
NET CH (-) 1167.59
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,976.60
NET CH (-) 739.24
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,093.90
NET CH (-) 301.10
------------------------------------
As on: 19-December-2024
====================================
