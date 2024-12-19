AGL 37.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
Sri Lanka shares end higher for 18th straight session

  • CSE All-Share index settled 0.27% higher at 14,654.26
Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2024 05:02pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares rose for the 18th consecutive session on Thursday, aided by materials and energy sectors.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.27% higher at 14,654.26.

The index has climbed about 14% in the last eighteen sessions.

Industrial Asphalts (Ceylon) and Autodrome were the top gainers by percentage on the index, up 25% each.

Sri Lanka shares end higher as energy, financials gain

Trading volume on the index rose to 357 million shares from 209.6 million shares in the previous session.

However, the equity market’s turnover fell to 5.85 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($20 million) from 6.01 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors net sold stocks worth 321.7 million rupees, while domestic investors net bought shares worth 5.53 billion rupees, the data showed.

