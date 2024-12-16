Sri Lanka shares end higher as energy, financials gain

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday, aided by energy and financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 2.08% higher at 14,500.44, logging its 15th straight session of gains.

Ceylinco Holdings Plc and HNB Finance Plc were the top gainers on the index, up 17.1% and 14.3%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 211 million shares from 282 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 8.28 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($28.48 million) from 7.36 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 299.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 8.08 billion rupees, the data showed.