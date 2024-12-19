AGL 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-19

Asian currencies: Indonesian rupiah, Thai baht weaken

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2024 05:57am

BENGALURU: The Indonesian rupiah and the Thai baht weakened ahead of those countries’ central bank policy decisions on Wednesday, while other regional currencies were largely muted and stock markets mixed as investors braced for an expected US rate cut.

The rupiah fell 0.3% in its sixth consecutive session of losses and has stayed at its lowest level in more than four months.

While domestic factors such as softening economic growth and cooling inflation were conducive to a rate cut, the rupiah’s near 6% drop against the dollar from a September peak is likely to prompt Bank Indonesia (BI) to keep interest rates steady at its policy meeting later in the day.

BI cut interest rates in September, just ahead of the US Federal Reserve, starting its easing cycle, but since then has held its key rate at 6% to prioritize stabilising the rupiah.

Meanwhile, Bank of Thailand (BoT) is also expected to keep its key interest rate unchanged later in the day after a surprise trim in October.

Although, analysts are divided on whether the bank would hold or cut early next year amid concerns around the uncertainty of US President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed policies on trade tariffs and their effect on Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy.

If BoT unexpectedly cuts policy rates or decides to hold but signals that more cuts are coming, there could be some depreciation pressures on the baht, said Poon Panichpibool, a markets strategist with Krung Thai Bank.

The Thai baht was last down 0.3%.

Elsewhere in the region, the Singapore dollar, Philippine peso and the Malaysian ringgit all traded flat against a broadly stable US dollar.

