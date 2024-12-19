Markets Print 2024-12-19
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (December 18, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 277.38 279.19 AED 75.47 76.00
EURO 290.37 292.50 SAR 73.75 74.25
GBP 351.28 353.90 INTERBANK 278.05 278.10
JPY 1.79 1.84
=========================================================================
