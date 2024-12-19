KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (December 18, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 111,070.29 High: 116,236.71 Low: 110,896.27 Net Change: 3790.4 Volume (000): 507,235 Value (000): 45,809,464 Makt Cap (000) 3,409,183,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,241.53 NET CH (-) 306.56 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,026.89 NET CH (-) 444.32 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 27,656.57 NET CH (-) 784.03 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,705.50 NET CH (-) 860.63 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,715.84 NET CH (-) 423.09 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,395.00 NET CH (-) 210.56 ------------------------------------ As on: 18-December-2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024