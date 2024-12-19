Markets Print 2024-12-19
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (December 18, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 111,070.29
High: 116,236.71
Low: 110,896.27
Net Change: 3790.4
Volume (000): 507,235
Value (000): 45,809,464
Makt Cap (000) 3,409,183,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,241.53
NET CH (-) 306.56
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,026.89
NET CH (-) 444.32
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 27,656.57
NET CH (-) 784.03
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,705.50
NET CH (-) 860.63
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,715.84
NET CH (-) 423.09
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,395.00
NET CH (-) 210.56
------------------------------------
As on: 18-December-2024
====================================
