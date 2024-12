BANGKOK: The Thai baht dropped in morning trade on Wednesday ahead of a meeting of the Bank of Thailand’s monetary policy committee, with economists expecting the central bank to hold rates steady at the final review of the year.

The baht fell 0.19% to 34.215 per dollar at 0236 GMT.

It has weakened 0.15% against the dollar since the start of the year, but still is Asia’s second-strongest currency after the Malaysian ringgit.