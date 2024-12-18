AGL 38.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.96%)
AIRLINK 207.77 Increased By ▲ 17.83 (9.39%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.78%)
CNERGY 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
DCL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.25%)
DFML 41.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
DGKC 103.46 Decreased By ▼ -6.36 (-5.79%)
FCCL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-4.74%)
FFBL 91.59 Decreased By ▼ -4.67 (-4.85%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.95%)
HUBC 139.43 Increased By ▲ 10.60 (8.23%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.89%)
KEL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.55%)
KOSM 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.63%)
MLCF 47.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.4%)
NBP 73.76 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.84%)
OGDC 222.66 Decreased By ▼ -10.63 (-4.56%)
PAEL 38.11 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (8.51%)
PIBTL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
PPL 205.85 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-2.63%)
PRL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.12%)
PTC 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.23%)
SEARL 110.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.56 (-3.97%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.91%)
TOMCL 38.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.01%)
TPLP 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.66%)
TREET 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.81%)
TRG 60.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.35%)
UNITY 34.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-4.02%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.08%)
BR100 12,299 Decreased By -48 (-0.39%)
BR30 38,877 Decreased By -222.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 114,861 Decreased By -1308.7 (-1.13%)
KSE30 36,196 Decreased By -462.8 (-1.26%)
Dec 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices little changed ahead of Fed rate decision

Reuters Published 18 Dec, 2024 07:46am

BEIJING: Oil prices traded in a narrow range early on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of an expected interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Brent futures inched up 12 cents, or 0.16%, to $73.31 a barrel by 0134 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 11 cents, or 0.16%, to $70.19 a barrel.

The Fed on Wednesday is widely expected to cut interest rates for the third time since its policy easing cycle began.

More important for the oil market will be any comments on interest rate moves in 2025, analysts say.

“Projections for rate cuts in 2025 are being second-guessed, especially with Trump planning a comeback on January 20.

There is a prevailing narrative that Trump’s policies may lead to inflation, which, coupled with concerns about potential interference with the Federal Reserve’s autonomy, is causing oil investors to remain cautious,“ said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst with Phillip Nova.

Oil dips on demand concerns as investors await Fed meeting

Lower rates decrease borrowing costs, which can boost economic growth and demand for oil.

The European Union on Tuesday adopted a 15th package of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, adding an additional 33 vessels from Russia’s shadow fleet used for transporting crude or petroleum products. Britain also sanctioned 20 ships for carrying illicit Russian oil.

The fresh sanctions could stoke further oil price volatility though so far they have not succeeded in shutting Russia out of the global oil trade.

In the U.S., American Petroleum Institute data on Tuesday showed that crude stocks fell by 4.69 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 13, a source said.

Gasoline inventories rose by 2.45 million barrels, and distillate stocks rose by 744,000 barrels, according to the source.

Analysts projected U.S. energy firms pulled about 1.6 million barrels of crude from storage during the week ended Dec. 13, according to a Reuters poll on Tuesday.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its oil storage data on Wednesday.

Oil prices US dollar WTI US WTI crude prices WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices little changed ahead of Fed rate decision

Azma describes CM’s China visit as ‘turning point for Punjab’

Aleema says IK may ask expats to halt remittances

Cabinet gives the go-ahead to ‘Singapore Convention’

Sugar stock monitoring body notified

Target set for attaining 50/100 Mbps broadband speed

Curial agenda on table as ECC meets tomorrow

Tax rates can be reduced if revenue generated effectively: FBR chief

Ogra recommends significant hike in gas prices

Fazl urges govt to notify madrassa bill immediately

Talks on ‘Digital Nation Bill’ inconclusive

Read more stories