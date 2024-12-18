AGL 38.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.96%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-18

New prices of wheat flour notified in Karachi

Published 18 Dec, 2024

KARACHI: The Karachi administration on Tuesday announced new prices of wheat flour (Atta) in the city, effective from December 17.

According to a notification issued by Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi, the wholesale market price of fine wheat flour has been fixed at Rs 92 per

kilogram (kg) while its ex-flour mill price is set at Rs 92 per kg. The fine wheat flour will be available at Rs 99 per kg in the retail market.

Similarly, the price of chakki flour is fixed at Rs 115 per kilogram.

Meanwhile, the retail price of regular wheat flour (2½ No Atta) has been fixed at Rs 94 per kg while its wholesale rate is set at Rs 90 per kg. Earlier, the flour prices skyrocketed in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other districts of Punjab.

As per details, the flour mill owners had jacked up the price of 80kg bag by Rs1300 in these districts.

In a separate development, the Naan Bai Association had called an emergency meeting over the rate of bread (roti).

It may be noted here that the federal government abolished a 5.5 percent advance income tax after successful talks with the flour mills owners.

Prior to this, the government formed a committee to negotiate with the flour mills association as they announced and held a strike against the advance income tax imposed in the budget 2024-25.

