KP govt hosts roadshow to showcase energy sector projects

Recorder Report Published 18 Dec, 2024 06:37am

PESHAWAR: The KP government in collaboration with the Sustainable Energy and Economic Development (SEED) programme, hosted a dynamic investment roadshow in Islamabad, said an official press release issued here on Tuesday.

The event was part of the series of similar roadshows recently organized in Karachi and Lahore.

The event saw an impressive turnout, with active participation from women and robust representation from the federal capital’s business and multilateral community, further solidifying KP’s growing appeal as an investment hub.

In the roadshow, the provincial government showcased KP’s diverse energy projects and investment opportunities, with a particular emphasis on the ability to provide affordable, green, and efficient energy solutions tailored to meet the business community’s needs.

The participants also explored KP’s economic zones, which offer competitively priced industrial plots and significantly lower electricity tariffs compared to other regions in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, the Advisor to KP Government on Finance, Muzzamil Aslam thanked SEED for organizing the roadshow and facilitating meaningful engagement between the business community and the province.

He underscored the global momentum toward green energy and climate finance, citing his recent discussions in the United States and at COP29 in Azerbaijan.

The advisor highlighted that institutions such as the World Bank are extending the repayment terms for climate finance loans to 50 years, signaling a strong global commitment to sustainable development.

He also emphasized Islamabad’s strategic importance as a hub for multilateral institutions, creating an environment conducive to collaboration, innovation, and sustainable growth in KP.

During his address, Advisor on Energy & Power, Tariq Saddozai highlighted the critical importance of the energy sector for Pakistan’s economic growth, while outlining its challenges.

He stated, “Pakistan’s electricity sector is vital for its economic growth but faces significant challenges such as circular debt, poor performance of DISCOs, inefficiencies in generation sector and most of all NTDC’s failure to extricate the available power from the power stations to the end consumers.

The country’s power generation capacity is around 42,000 MW, generating 90-95 billion kWh annually. However, reliance on imported fuels, contributing 45-50% of electricity, places immense pressure on foreign exchange reserves and exposes the economy to volatile global fuel prices.

He said that renewable energy offers a viable solution to address these challenges, saying KP is strategically positioned to lead this transition, holding over 40% of Pakistan’s hydropower potential, estimated at 60,000 MW.

“Through innovative projects and focused initiatives, the KP is making strides in hydropower, solar, and wind energy development to ensure sustainable energy solutions for the country.”

The event featured a detailed overview of the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO)’s contributions to KP’s energy landscape. The PEDO has completed 172 MW of hydropower projects and is advancing another 226 MW currently under development.

Major initiatives included the 300 MW Balakot Hydropower Project (supported by the Asian Development Bank), the 88 MW Gabral Kalam, and the 215 MW Madyan projects, both funded by the World Bank.

Collectively, these projects represent over PKR 321 billion in investment, underscoring the province’s commitment to sustainable energy and economic growth.

Hassan Masood, Vice Chairman of the KP Board of Investment and Trade (KPBOIT), further elaborated, “KP is not only a reservoir of renewable energy but also a province offering unmatched opportunities for investors. Our economic zones provide competitively priced industrial plots and significantly lower electricity tariffs compared to other regions, making KP a highly attractive destination for industries looking to expand.”

Niaz Akbar, Investment Lead at SEED, emphasized, “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has immense investment potential and innumerable opportunities. The present government’s vision is to transform KP by leveraging its comparative advantage in key sectors like hydro energy. By presenting this potential to investors and development partners, we aim to forge mutually beneficial partnerships for economic growth and the betterment of the people, the province, and Pakistan as a whole.”

The roadshow concluded with a vibrant Q&A session, where potential investors actively engaged with government and technical experts to explore KP’s business opportunities.

The keen interest and enthusiastic participation of the participants, especially women and other diverse stakeholders has reaffirmed KP’s position as a promising destination for sustainable investment and inclusive economic development.

