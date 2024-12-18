Facing external pressures

On expiry of my term as Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) in August 2005, I paid a farewell visit to the Secretary Ministry of Science and Technology. His parting words were “You did lots of good work but never paid heed to our desires”. My reply was straight; “My focus was on meeting the objectives of my organization”. I took his words as a tribute of my efforts for the advancement of technology in the country.

Over the years, most organizations in the land of the pure have collapsed as no one is willing to stand up to the external pressures from above.

Institutions must be protected and strengthened not used as a stepping stone to capture higher positions or enjoy extensions for the people on the top. In the decade of the sixties Prof Hamid Ahmed Khan was the Vice Chancellor (VC) of Punjab University (PU). After a successful stint as Principal Islamia College he was elevated as the VC of the oldest and the largest university of the country.

During the Presidential Elections of early 1965, the ruling party of the President Ayub Khan wanted to hold a public rally at the famous University Grounds located near Chauburgi.

A new cricket pitch had been laid at the venue. In the best interests of his institution, the VC demanded a security deposit of Rs 400,000/= to cover the cost of relaying the ground in case of damage. The President was furious when he was denied permission. The VC had to pay a heavy price for his dissent. Extension was denied, he was sent home, to be replaced.

Air Marshal Nur Khan as Chairman of PIA (Pakistan International Airlines) was on board a flight to Karachi which developed some fault. He rushed to the cockpit to intervene but was sent back by the captain. After the plane landed safely, the captain was invited for dinner.

The Air Marshal apologised for the undue interference and appreciated the professionalism of the man in control. Autonomy of institutions and command of individuals comes with respect and responsibility. It is always lonely at the top but those who get there must stand tall and firm to ward off any external threats.

While most civilian institutions are in disarray, the institutional strength of the Armed Forces remains intact mainly because they have stood up to outside tinkering.

Towards the end of his term, General Jahangir Karamat the COAS (Chief of Army Staff) was sent home in the nineties to be replaced by a relatively unknown officer in the hope of subservience. General Pervez Musharraf proved to be his own man. When differences occurred between the Prime Minister (PM) and COAS, the force decided to protect their institution at all costs. When the PM decided to remove the COAS, he was booted out and captured. The institution prevailed over the whims of an individual.

Some institutions cannot function without autonomy with universities being on the top of the list. Till the decade of the eighties, the autonomous status of seats of higher learning was respected despite the encroachments and pressures by the higher authorities and establishment politicians.

As student leader in the decade of seventies, my experience with the then VC Prof Dr Khairat Ibne Rasa was excellent. He was a fatherly figure but firm on merit. He heard both sides and then took fair decisions. In my final year I was victimised for my progressive views as President of the Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology Students Union. I was stopped from taking the final exams despite meeting all academic requirements.

The Pro VC Prof Dr M.D. Shami was approached. I still remember his words; “If you meet the requirements no one can stop you from appearing in the exams, even if you are jailed I will make sure that you take the exam there”. I not only appeared in the exams but also topped in the entire engineering examination of the university held in the year 1976. It was a fine display of autonomy and strong leadership which ensured fairness. Unfortunately, those days are over now.

For the advancement of the much-needed technology in the country, PSF was created as an autonomous body in the year 1973, through an act of parliament. The Chairman once appointed by the President could not be removed before the expiry of the term.

The foundation had its own Board of Trustees for policy formulation and an Executive Committee for day to day running. It was only attached to the Ministry of Science and Technology for purposes of co-ordination with the government.

The foundation could formulate and implement its own policies in best interests of advancement of technology in the country. When the third usurper took control of the country in the year 1977, he wanted to appoint his own man as Chairman. A Presidential Ordinance was issued under which the Chairman could be replaced by him whenever desired. It was an attack on the autonomy of the foundation. The democratic gains of the seventies were all neutralized in the decade of the eighties and nineties.

In the formative years of Pakistan, the founding fathers worked hard in building institutions. WAPDA, PIDC, PIA, Railways, PCSIR, PAEC were all functional in the first decade. Autonomy together with strong, honest leadership was the norm. Only vibrant institutions can ensure sustainability of nations. It is time to return to the drawing board to rebuild all over again for the Republic to grow and prosper.

