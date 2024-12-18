KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 179,642 tonnes of cargo comprising 98,262 tonnes of import cargo and 81,380 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargos of 98,262 tonnes comprised of 64,192 tonnes of containerised cargo and 34,070 tonnes of liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 81,380 tonnes comprised of 30,711 tonnes of containerised cargo; 327 tonnes of bulk cargo; 37,220 tonnes of clinkers; 1022 tonnes of rice and 12,100 tonnes of liquid cargo.

There were nine vessels CMA CGM Germini, Endo Gregale, Express Kohima, Jasmin 2, Vung Tau Express, Addison, Spil Citra, SC Brilliant and Alamo carrying containers, rice, tankers and bulk cargo currently at the berths.

There were eight ships namely Varada, Estia, Sinar Bajo, Yara J, HMM Promise Zhong Gu Nan Ning, Saehan Nuria and M. T. Quetta sailed out to sea during the reported period.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 178,395 tonnes comprising of 127,070 tonnes of import cargo and 51,325 tonnes of export cargo including 2960 loaded and empty containers (1475 TEUs imports and 1485 export), was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargo of 127,070 tonnes includes 25,075 tonnes of containerised cargo; 9,904 tonnes of coal; 59,018 tonnes of LNG; 25,500 tonnes of palm oil and 7,573 tonnes of Mogas.

The total export cargo of 51,325 tonnes includes 25,245 tonnes of containerised cargo; 8936 tonnes of rice and 17,144 tonnes of cement.

There are 25 ships currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim waiting for berths; out of them four ships, Saga, Maya gas, Al Areesh, and Maersk Hartford and another ship MSC Positano carrying palm oil, LPG, LNG and containers are expected to take berths at LCT, SSGC, PGPCL and QICT on Tuesday 17th December, while more ships Lotus-A and Maersk Cape Town due to arrive at outer anchorage on 18th December 2024.

