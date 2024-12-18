AGL 38.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.96%)
AIRLINK 207.77 Increased By ▲ 17.83 (9.39%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.78%)
CNERGY 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
DCL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.25%)
DFML 41.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
DGKC 103.46 Decreased By ▼ -6.36 (-5.79%)
FCCL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-4.74%)
FFBL 91.59 Decreased By ▼ -4.67 (-4.85%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.95%)
HUBC 139.43 Increased By ▲ 10.60 (8.23%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.89%)
KEL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.55%)
KOSM 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.63%)
MLCF 47.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.4%)
NBP 73.76 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.84%)
OGDC 222.66 Decreased By ▼ -10.63 (-4.56%)
PAEL 38.11 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (8.51%)
PIBTL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
PPL 205.85 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-2.63%)
PRL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.12%)
PTC 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.23%)
SEARL 110.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.56 (-3.97%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.91%)
TOMCL 38.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.01%)
TPLP 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.66%)
TREET 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.81%)
TRG 60.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.35%)
UNITY 34.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-4.02%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.08%)
BR100 12,299 Decreased By -48 (-0.39%)
BR30 38,877 Decreased By -222.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 114,861 Decreased By -1308.7 (-1.13%)
KSE30 36,196 Decreased By -462.8 (-1.26%)
Dec 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-18

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 18 Dec, 2024 06:37am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 179,642 tonnes of cargo comprising 98,262 tonnes of import cargo and 81,380 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargos of 98,262 tonnes comprised of 64,192 tonnes of containerised cargo and 34,070 tonnes of liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 81,380 tonnes comprised of 30,711 tonnes of containerised cargo; 327 tonnes of bulk cargo; 37,220 tonnes of clinkers; 1022 tonnes of rice and 12,100 tonnes of liquid cargo.

There were nine vessels CMA CGM Germini, Endo Gregale, Express Kohima, Jasmin 2, Vung Tau Express, Addison, Spil Citra, SC Brilliant and Alamo carrying containers, rice, tankers and bulk cargo currently at the berths.

There were eight ships namely Varada, Estia, Sinar Bajo, Yara J, HMM Promise Zhong Gu Nan Ning, Saehan Nuria and M. T. Quetta sailed out to sea during the reported period.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 178,395 tonnes comprising of 127,070 tonnes of import cargo and 51,325 tonnes of export cargo including 2960 loaded and empty containers (1475 TEUs imports and 1485 export), was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargo of 127,070 tonnes includes 25,075 tonnes of containerised cargo; 9,904 tonnes of coal; 59,018 tonnes of LNG; 25,500 tonnes of palm oil and 7,573 tonnes of Mogas.

The total export cargo of 51,325 tonnes includes 25,245 tonnes of containerised cargo; 8936 tonnes of rice and 17,144 tonnes of cement.

There are 25 ships currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim waiting for berths; out of them four ships, Saga, Maya gas, Al Areesh, and Maersk Hartford and another ship MSC Positano carrying palm oil, LPG, LNG and containers are expected to take berths at LCT, SSGC, PGPCL and QICT on Tuesday 17th December, while more ships Lotus-A and Maersk Cape Town due to arrive at outer anchorage on 18th December 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Port Qasim Karachi Port

Comments

200 characters

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Azma describes CM’s China visit as ‘turning point for Punjab’

Aleema says IK may ask expats to halt remittances

Cabinet gives the go-ahead to ‘Singapore Convention’

Sugar stock monitoring body notified

Target set for attaining 50/100 Mbps broadband speed

Curial agenda on table as ECC meets tomorrow

Tax rates can be reduced if revenue generated effectively: FBR chief

Ogra recommends significant hike in gas prices

Fazl urges govt to notify madrassa bill immediately

Talks on ‘Digital Nation Bill’ inconclusive

Read more stories