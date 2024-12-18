Markets Print 2024-12-18
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (December 17, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 277.35 279.23 AED 75.42 76.00
EURO 290.16 292.38 SAR 73.71 74.25
GBP 350.65 353.36 INTERBANK 278.10 278.15
JPY 1.79 1.84
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments